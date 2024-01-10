Home States Telangana

Got jobs through backdoor? Quit immediately, says Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

During an informal chat with the media, Ponnam Prabhakar said that he has learnt that some people have illegally obtained appointments in various departments with the help of the then BRS government.

Ponnam Prabhakar

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday warned those who have illegally secured appointments during BRS rule to voluntarily resign from their posts. He said that he would bring the issue to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s notice with a request to constitute an inquiry against the illegal appointments in all government departments. During an informal chat with the media, Ponnam Prabhakar said that he had learned that some people have illegally obtained appointments in various departments with the help of the then BRS government.

He said that those jobs should be given to eligible and efficient unemployed youth based on the recruitment examination. He also said that BRS leaders have got undue advantage in the previous government.“MP J Santhosh’s sister also got a piece of land in the R&R package pertaining to land oustees. These people should voluntarily surrender the lands,” he said.

