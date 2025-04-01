Government creating atmosphere of fear on HCU campus, says Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD: Condemning the police action against students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), who staged a protest against the auction of 400 acres of land, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar termed the reported lathi-charge on protesters as “atrocious and inhumane.”

Sanjay said that the visuals being circulated on the social media have deeply disturbed the people of Telangana. Expressing outrage over the alleged forceful removal of students from the site, the BJP leader accused the authorities of creating an atmosphere of fear on the university campus.

He further alleged that university land was being levelled using JCBs at night like “thieves”.

Sanjay claimed that the Congress government was relying on sale of university land to sustain itself. “Is this how you plan to run the state by selling 400 acres of university land?” he asked.

He further accused the state government of failing to leave any land for future generations and warned that all lands in the state would be sold by the present dispensation. The MoS demanded an immediate halt to the sale of HCU land and strict action against police officials responsible for the lathi-charge.

Sanjay also questioned why education commission chairpersons and members were silent on the issue, suggesting that their inaction indicated approval of the land sale.

He reaffirmed BJP’s full support for the protesting students and asserted that a government that governs by selling land has no place in Telangana.