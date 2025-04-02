Powerloom workers launch indefinite strike over wages in Telangana

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Powerloom and allied workers, under the aegis of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), began an indefinite strike, demanding fair wages and the release of pending yarn subsidies, at Netanna Chowk in Sircilla on Tuesday.

This may affect government orders, such as the Mahila Shakti saree production. Production was only recently started in some units of Sircilla.

Speaking to TNIE, district Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha said they are monitoring the government orders for school dress and saree production, which had been in full swing for the last 45 days. He added that alternative ways will be adopted depending on the impact on production due to the strike.

Meanwhile, the workers stated that the government should take responsibility if any worker dies. CITU powerloom workers union state president Musham Ramesh said that the strike will continue until the demands are fulfilled by the government. He stated that they will stage a dharna at the Collectorate on Wednesday.