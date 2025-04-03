Now or never, says CM Revanth as BCs take fight to Delhi

HYDERABAD: Stating that he, along with Backward Classes (BC) rights groups, was following the message of the epic Mahabharata — that one must visit Hastinapur (present-day Delhi) for dialogue — Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that he had come to Delhi to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve an increase in BC reservations in education, employment and politics to 42%.

He also called upon marginalised communities (BCs) to “declare war” against the BJP by organising a massive public gathering of 10 lakh people, stating that the demand for 42% reservations was “now or never.”

“We have come, just as it was advised in the Mahabharata. Heed our aspirations and permit us to implement 42% reservations for BCs in Telangana. We will felicitate you, setting aside political differences and holding a public meeting with 10 lakh people to endorse the Bills,” the chief minister said.

Revanth was addressing the BC Maha Dharna, at Jantar Mantar, organised by several BC rights groups from Telangana.

The event drew support from various political parties, including DMK MP Kanimozhi, Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, CPI secretary K Narayana and several MPs and MLAs.

In March, the state Assembly passed two key Bills — The Telangana BCs (Reservation of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025 and The Telangana BCs, SCs and STs (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointments in State Services) Bill, 2025.