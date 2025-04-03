Now or never, says CM Revanth as BCs take fight to Delhi

HYDERABAD: Stating that he, along with Backward Classes (BC) rights groups, was following the message of the epic Mahabharata — that one must visit Hastinapur (present-day Delhi) for dialogue — Chief Minister
A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that he had come to Delhi to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve an increase in BC reservations in education, employment and politics to 42%.
He also called upon marginalised communities (BCs) to “declare war” against the BJP by organising a massive public gathering of 10 lakh people, stating that the demand for 42% reservations was “now or never.”
“We have come, just as it was advised in the Mahabharata. Heed our aspirations and permit us to implement 42% reservations for BCs in Telangana. We will felicitate you, setting aside political differences and holding a public meeting with 10 lakh people to endorse the Bills,” the chief minister said.
Revanth was addressing the BC Maha Dharna, at Jantar Mantar, organised by several BC rights groups from Telangana.
The event drew support from various political parties, including DMK MP Kanimozhi, Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, CPI secretary K Narayana and several MPs and MLAs.
In March, the state Assembly passed two key Bills — The Telangana BCs (Reservation of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025 and The Telangana BCs, SCs and STs (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointments in State Services) Bill, 2025.
Revanth lobs the ball into Centre’s court
The state government has requested the Centre to shield these Bills from judicial scrutiny by including them in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, as they exceed the 50% cap on total reservations.
Addressing the gathering, Revanth stated unequivocally that they would not return to Delhi on this issue, placing the responsibility on the Centre to either approve the Bills or face the consequences. He criticised PM Narendra Modi and the BJP for their stance on BC reservations.
“The BJP is fundamentally against marginalised communities. They introduced the Kamandal movement to counter the Mandal movement and Modi represents the BJP,” he said.
Revanth demanded that the prime minister either approve the Bills enhancing BC reservations to 42% or “step down from the throne”. He urged Modi not to misuse power for dominance but for the welfare of the oppressed. “We are only asking to implement 42% reservations for BCs in our state—not in BJP-ruled Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh. Why should you object?” he questioned.
The chief minister added that the Congress had made a policy decision to implement proportional reservations inspired by feedback from Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Rahul Gandhi will stand with BCs in this fight,” he said, vowing to strengthen the party by uniting states to secure enhanced BC reservations.