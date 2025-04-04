CM Revanth Reddy orders officials to be alert, take relief measures

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to be alert during rains in Hyderabad. He instructed them to take necessary relief measures and ensure that people do not face any hardships due to heavy showers in the city.

Revanth Reddy directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to review the situation from time to time and take appropriate measures to avoid inconvenience in the low-lying areas.

He asked GHMC, police, HYDRAA and other departments to work in coordination to ensure that there is no waterlogging on the roads, traffic jams and power outages. Energy department authorities have been instructed to resolve power supply issues and restore services immediately.

The civic officials have been asked to take up necessary relief measures in flooded colonies in low-lying areas and for the traffic police to address vehicular traffic issues in rain-hit areas to make sure that commuters reach their homes early.

The district collectors, police officers and authorities of all departments have also been put on high alert in the wake of heavy rains, gusty winds, and hailstorms reported in many districts.

Power supply restored

TGSPDCL MD Musharraf Faruqui said that power supply had been restored across the city. He said due to the rain on Thursday, there was an interruption in 449 electricity feeders, and within 15 to 30 minutes, power supply was restored to 410 feeders. The rest of the feeders in Irrum Manzil, Somajiguda, BS Maktha, Bagh Lingampally, Hanuman Tekdi and other places took longer time due to fallen trees.

Rain in Adilabad brings relief from heat and benefits farmers

Adilabad: Unseasonal rain that lashed the district in the morning brought relief to the people and benefitted farmers cultivating Rabi crops such as jowar, paddy and others. For the last few days, the district has been recording high temperatures, with the highest touching 41 °C. It dipped to 37 °C on Thursday.