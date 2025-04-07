Transgender devotees wed Shiva in ancient ritual at Telangana's Sri Rajarajeshwara temple

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A large number of devotees belonging to the transgender community thronged the Sri Rajarajeshwara temple in Vemulawada from various places, including Pune and Mumbai, on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami on Sunday.

As part of a centuries-old ritual, several transgender devotees tied the knot with each other as a symbolic way to marry Lord Shiva, while the Seetha Rama Kalyanam took place. They arrived in the temple town on Saturday evening.

Shirisha, a transgender devotee, said that she had been visiting the temple for the last 15 years on Sri Ram Navami. She added that their community congregates and celebrates the celestial wedding.

Sravanti, another transgender devotee from Siddipet, said that they would return after participating in the temple procession and offering Bonalu to Goddess Badi Pochamma on Monday.

Meanwhile, government whip Adi Srinivas and temple EO K Vinod Reddy presented silk clothes to the deities.

Thousands of devotees also visited the Sri Kodanda Ramalayam, an associate temple of the Sri Rajarajeshwara temple. Free buttermilk and food were served to the devotees.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in the Kalyanam at Mahashakti temple.