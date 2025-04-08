Andhra Pradesh’s Banakacherla project illegal: Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana Irrigation officials opposed the proposed Godavari-Banakacherla (G-B) scheme by the government of Andhra Pradesh at the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) meeting held here on Monday.

Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja, Engineer-in-Chief G Anil Kumar and Godavari Basin deputy director S Subramanyam Prasad presented strong arguments before the GRMB against AP for taking up the Godavari-Banakacherla project without approvals and for violating Tribunal orders.

Telangana has been opposing the project and has written several letters to the Union government expressing concerns over the proposal.

However, AP officials stated in Monday’s meeting that the project was still in the formulation stage and they would share the Detailed Project Report (DPR) once it was prepared.

Telangana officials insisted that, before moving to other agenda items, the GRMB should first discuss the G-B link project. They also gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation opposing AP’s project.

“As per media reports, the G-B link scheme is a major project proposed by the AP government with an estimated cost of Rs 80,112 crore. The plan involves diverting more than 200 tmcft from the Godavari river at Polavaram to Rayalaseema through the Bollapalli reservoir and Banakacherla head regulator. The proposal seeks to interlink the Godavari, Krishna and Penna rivers by expanding the Polavaram Reservoir Head Works against the GWDT Award,” Telangana officials said in their presentation.