Singapore seeks Telangana’s cooperation to strengthen economic relations

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Singapore companies are interested in strengthening economic relations with Telangana, the city state’s Consul-General Edgar Pong has sought cooperation and assistance from the state government.

A Singapore delegation, led by Edgar Pong, met Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at the Secretariat on Monday.

During the meeting, Vikramarka said that green power, construction of Regional Ring Road, rejuvenation of Musi river and education are on government’s priority list.

He also said that the government is also interested in urbanisation.

The deputy chief minister said that the state government is interested in discussing these priority sectors with the Singapore companies.

“As a part of our new Green Power Policy, the state government has focussed on solar, hydro and pumped storage power generation. We are also constructing integrated residential schools in all constituencies, each in 25 acres of extent,” he said.

During the day, Edgar Pong also made a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.