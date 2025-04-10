70K chickens being culled in Siddipet due to bird flu

SIDDIPET: Animal Husbandry department officials have started culling 70,000 chickens in a poultry farm at Kangal village in Thoguta mandal after several birds died of bird flu. By Wednesday evening, over 20,000 birds had been culled. People are not being allowed near the poultry farm.

According to sources, the owner of the poultry farm had approached the Animal Husbandry department. Samples collected from the farm were sent to a lab in Madhya Pradesh, which confirmed bird flu.

The birds in farms within a radius of a kilometre are also being culled as a precaution, sources told TNIE.

A control room has been established in the district and people have been asked to call Ph No. 85004 04016 in case they have any doubt regarding bird flu. Meanwhile, those working in poultry farms are being checked for health complaints.

The confirmation of bird flu comes at a time the poultry market was picking up after witnessing a sharp drop in prices. Traders say that they fear that the prices may drop again.