Bhadrachalam Road Railway Station in Telangana set for world-class makeover

KHAMMAM: Passengers in Bhadradri Kothagudem district can soon look forward to world-class amenities at the Bhadrachalam Road Railway Station (BDCR), which is undergoing a major revamp under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. With a sanctioned budget of Rs 25.41 crore, the project is progressing swiftly.

Originally built to transport coal from nearby mines during the Nizam era, the station has since evolved into a key railway station with connectivity to major cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Warangal. It also serves as a crucial gateway to the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam, drawing lakhs of pilgrims and tourists each year.