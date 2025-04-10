Bhadrachalam Road Railway Station in Telangana set for world-class makeover

KHAMMAM: Passengers in Bhadradri Kothagudem district can soon look forward to world-class amenities at the Bhadrachalam Road Railway Station (BDCR), which is undergoing a major revamp under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. With a sanctioned budget of Rs 25.41 crore, the project is progressing swiftly.
Originally built to transport coal from nearby mines during the Nizam era, the station has since evolved into a key railway station with connectivity to major cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Warangal. It also serves as a crucial gateway to the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam, drawing lakhs of pilgrims and tourists each year.
Recent upgrades at the station include electrification and the new railway line between Bhadrachalam Road and Sathupalli, developed in collaboration with Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to boost coal transport and regional economic growth.
With over 45% of the work completed, authorities aim to wrap up the renovation in the coming months. Once finished, the station is expected to set new standards in passenger comfort, heritage preservation and infrastructure development.
Key features
New main entrance with a modern design
Upgraded platforms and extended roofing
Better footfall circulation within premises
12-metre-wide FOB with lift and escalator
Modernised toilets, new blocks with features for PwDs
New waiting hall for improved comfort
Landscaping and greenery around the station
Cultural artwork highlighting local heritage
Improved signage, train indicators and coach boards
Rs 25.4 cr is the estimated budget of the project under the Union government’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme