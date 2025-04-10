Certificate verification for Group-I candidates in Hyderabad from April 16

HYDERABAD: The certificate verification process for Group-I candidates shortlisted to fill 563 posts will be held on April 16, 17, 19 and 21 in two sessions — from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and 2 pm to 5.30 pm — at Suravaram Pratap Reddy Telugu University, near Public Gardens in Hyderabad.

April 22 has been earmarked as a reserve day, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) said in a release on Wednesday.

The list of shortlisted candidates is available on the Commission’s website. Those shortlisted must download the verification material from April 10 onwards from the official website: https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

Candidates are required to carry all original certificates, along with self-attested photocopies. They must also exercise their web options between April 15 and 22 (up to 5 pm) on the TGPSC portal.

The Commission clarified that no additional time will be given to candidates who fail to produce original certificates on the scheduled date or the reserve day. Candidates who are absent on both their scheduled date and the reserve day will not be considered further, it said.

In case of any shortfall due to absentees, rejections or options exercised by candidates, additional candidates may be called for certificate verification at a later stage, the Commission added.