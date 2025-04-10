Experts confident Telangana can overcome US tariff challenges

HYDERABAD: As one of the top exporters of IT services and pharmaceutical products, Telangana is likely to be impacted by the tariffs announced by the US government. Industry bodies and the state government expect a negative effect, particularly on IT exports. While the government had projected IT exports to cross Rs 3 lakh crore, the new tariffs present a challenge.

Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday before the US paused some tariffs for 90 days, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said: “There will certainly be some impact on Telangana’s IT exports. We are in discussions with industry bodies to assess the extent of the impact from the US tariffs.” He also stated that the government was considering using the situation as an opportunity to review existing policies and plan future steps.

MK Dhanuka, Chairman of Dhanuka Agritech Limited, one of India’s leading crop protection companies, said: “The impact of US tariffs on India’s agricultural sector will be mixed. While production costs could rise due to costlier imported inputs and machinery, we have to remember that new export markets have emerged. Sectors like rice and cashews will face some strain, but India’s relatively lower tariffs compared to other Asian countries will help us retain market share.”

He said exporters have also started diversifying into Southeast Asia and West Asia, easing the impact. “The current situation highlights the importance of trade diversification and strengthening the domestic agri-value chain. For Dhanuka, we foresee no major impact,” he stated.