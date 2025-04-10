‘Fake’ post: Telangana police quiz BRS leaders Krishank, Dileep for nine hours

HYDERABAD: Gachibowli police on Wednesday questioned BRS leaders Manne Krishank and Konatham Dileep for around nine hours in connection with alleged fake social media posts related to the Kancha Gachibowli land issue. The duo arrived at the police station around 11 am and left around 8 pm.

A case has been registered against the two BRS leaders for allegedly posting AI-generated images of a “dead deer” on social media, implying that wild animals had died during a clearing operation on the 400-acre land.

Krishank said he had answered around 70 questions posed by the police.

The police have summoned Krishank again on April 14.

“We don’t know their (police’s) intention, but they’ve called me on April 14, which is Ambedkar Jayanthi, a court holiday. I wonder why,” Krishank said.

“When the police asked me why I posted those messages on social media, I said that Revanth claimed in the Assembly that there were no deer on the 400-acre land. To show Revanth and the world that deer did exist there, I shared on social media what students had shared with me,” he added.