Gullakota MPPS students donate iron almirah as parting gift at farewell

JAGTIAL: It was a day of emotions and memories at the Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPPS) in Gullakota, Endapalli mandal, as a farewell programme was held for Class 5 students on Wednesday.

The usually cheerful school corridors echoed with heartfelt goodbyes, as tears welled up in the eyes of students moving on to different schools in their educational journey.

The send-off party, organised by Class 4 students for their seniors, was filled with warmth, laughter and a few teary eyes. As the outgoing students took the stage, they fondly recalled their journey: the lessons they had learned, the friendships they had built and the values they had imbibed.

What made the farewell truly memorable was the generous gesture by the departing batch: the students donated an iron almirah worth Rs 4,000 to the school as a parting gift. “We wanted to leave something behind that would help the school even after we are gone,” said one of the students.

In his address, headmaster Chanduri Rajireddy urged students to carry forward the values of discipline, perseverance and ambition. “Your journey doesn’t end here,” he said. “With focus and determination, you can grow into responsible citizens who contribute to nation-building.”