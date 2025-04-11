CEC probes UoH land auction row, hears students, politicians on Kancha Gachibowli controversy

HYDERABAD: The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) constituted by the Supreme Court on Kancha Gachibowli lands held discussions with the students of the University of Hyderabad, politicians and officials here on Thursday.

The students gave their views on the 400 acres of land, which the state government proposes to auction for generating revenue. They also gave their version of the recent controversy on the alleged use of AI-generated videos against the auction of the lands. The CEC, headed by Siddhant Das and members CP Goyal, Sunil Limaye and JR Bhatt, also interacted with politicians.

It may be mentioned that the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the 400-acre land issue. As the officials denied permission to students to meet the CEC inside the university, the students met the committee outside the campus.

UoH Students Union president A Umesh Ambedkar, vice-president Akash Kumar and general secretary Nihad Sulaiman met the CEC. BJP leaders Eatala Rajender and others met the CEC. They explained to the panel that the government allocated 2,324 acres of land to UoH.