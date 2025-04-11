Telangana HC adjourns Gr-1 ST quota case to June 12; NCLT approves Lulu’s acquisition of Manjeera Mall

Petitions against Gr-1 ST quota hike posted to June 12

The Telangana High Court on Thursday posted a batch of petitions challenging the enhancement of reservations to STs in Group-1 to June 12 for further hearing.

The petitions, filed by P Shyam Sundar Reddy and several others, contest the state government’s decision to increase ST quota from 6% to 10% through GO 33, issued in September 2022. The petitioners urged the court to direct the state Public Service Commission (TGSPSC) and the state government to restrict the implementation of ST reservations to the earlier 6% limit in the spheres of education and employment.

The court had earlier made it clear that any selections made under the ongoing Group-1 recruitment process would be subject to the final outcome of these legal proceedings. Despite this, the TGSPSC is moving ahead with the recruitment process and has scheduled certificate verification for shortlisted candidates starting April 16.

Meanwhile, several ST associations stepped into the legal fray by impleading themselves in the case. Former MLC Balu Naik, one of the impleaders, was represented by senior advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar, who argued that the state’s move was based on comprehensive data gathered during the Samagra Kutumba Survey conducted in 2014.