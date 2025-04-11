Telangana HC adjourns Gr-1 ST quota case to June 12; NCLT approves Lulu’s acquisition of Manjeera Mall

Petitions against Gr-1 ST quota hike posted to June 12
The Telangana High Court on Thursday posted a batch of petitions challenging the enhancement of reservations to STs in Group-1 to June 12 for further hearing.
The petitions, filed by P Shyam Sundar Reddy and several others, contest the state government’s decision to increase ST quota from 6% to 10% through GO 33, issued in September 2022. The petitioners urged the court to direct the state Public Service Commission (TGSPSC) and the state government to restrict the implementation of ST reservations to the earlier 6% limit in the spheres of education and employment.
The court had earlier made it clear that any selections made under the ongoing Group-1 recruitment process would be subject to the final outcome of these legal proceedings. Despite this, the TGSPSC is moving ahead with the recruitment process and has scheduled certificate verification for shortlisted candidates starting April 16.
Meanwhile, several ST associations stepped into the legal fray by impleading themselves in the case. Former MLC Balu Naik, one of the impleaders, was represented by senior advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar, who argued that the state’s move was based on comprehensive data gathered during the Samagra Kutumba Survey conducted in 2014.
NCLT approves Lulu’s takeover of Manjeera Hlds
The Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the resolution plan submitted by Lulu International Shopping Malls to take over the management of Manjeera Retail Holdings, which operates the Manjeera Mall in Kukatpally.
The resolution marks the end of a competitive bidding process involving 49 interested parties, of which seven were shortlisted by the Committee of Creditors (CoC).
The CoC, comprising Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd and Fedbank Financial Services Ltd, had together claimed dues amounting to Rs 317.30 crore from Manjeera Retail Holdings. Lulu International’s resolution plan, worth Rs 318.42 crore, was eventually selected and approved.