Telangana HC ordered NIPHM to re-evaluate selection process

Officials told to clear cart track encroachments

Justice T Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Sangareddy collector and the tahsildar to take immediate steps to clear encroachments on a cart track (bandla bata) in Koduru village of Pulkal mandal in the district.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Athkuri Vijay, a farmer and resident of Koduru, seeking action against the alleged encroachments made by one Maruthi Rao on a public cart track connecting Esojipet village to Minpur village via Koduru and passes through various survey numbers.

Vijay had earlier submitted multiple representations to authorities on January 8, April 19 and April 20, 2024, requesting the removal of encroachments and restoration of the road, but received no effective response.

Police told to consider plea for job to late cop’s kin

Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed Shaheen Sultana, the wife of deceased police officer Mohd Yonus, to submit a fresh representation seeking compassionate appointment for her daughter Marium Fatima within three weeks, along with all relevant documents including the financial status of Marium Fatima’s husband.

The court also directed the authorities to reconsider the application for compassionate appointment and to pass appropriate orders in accordance with the law within eight weeks of receiving the fresh representation.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Shaheen Sultana and Marium Fatima challenging the rejection of their earlier request for compassionate appointment by the office of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

According to the petition, Yonus joined the police force as a constable on July 10, 1989, and was later promoted to assistant sub-Inspector at Kanchan Bagh Police Station. He passed away while in service on October 24, 2022.