Telangana Government sanctions funds for three irrigation projects

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday sanctioned funds for as many as three irrigation projects.

The government accorded administrative approval to the variation estimate for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme package number 3 earthwork excavation of the approach channel and open canal, including the construction of CM and CD works and a head regulator from Anjanagiri Reservoir at Narlapur village from 0 km to 8.325 km towards Veeranjaneya reservoir in Yedula village in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district for an amount of Rs 780.63 crore.

The state government also accorded administrative approval for revision of scope of “formation of Gandhamalla reservoir” from 4.28 tmcft capacity to 1.41 tmcft capacity for an amount of Rs 574.56 crore and also accorded permission to the existing agency to execute the works.

It also accorded revised administrative approval to the final estimate for an amount of Rs 153 crore along with permission for entrustment of fixing of vertical lift gates for OT sluices to the existing agency with agreement rates and reimbursement of permit fee for the work of “remodelling for increasing the capacity of rollavagu tank by raising D/s bund under 12L of D 53 of Kakatiya Main Canal in Beerpur village in Jagtial district”.