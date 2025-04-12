Warangal job mela sees huge turnout, three injuries reported in entry rush

WARANGAL: Three women sustained minor injuries while jostling for space at a mega job mela held near the Warangal Railway Station on Friday.

The job mela, organised by Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, saw a huge turnout, with over 11,000 vacancies offered by 60 private companies. The event was inaugurated by Surekha and Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya.

Speaking to mediapersons, Surekha said the Congress government was committed to providing employment to the state’s youth. “Under the guidance of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, we are fulfilling our election promises. Since coming to power, we’ve created 60,000 jobs. While not everyone can secure government employment, private job melas are being held to bridge the gap,” she said.

However, soon after the meeting concluded, chaos broke out at the main entrance. As job aspirants rushed to gain entry, the gate’s glass shattered and three women suffered minor injuries. They were treated at MGM Hospital and later attended the interviews.

The large crowd led to the disturbance, which was brought under control by the police.