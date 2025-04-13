Kamareddy toddy adulteration: Over 100 sickened, four arrested as authorities intensify crackdown

KAMAREDDY : Kamareddy Excise Superintendent B Hanumanth Rao on Saturday revealed that chemical analysis reports from the Regional Laboratory confirmed adulteration in toddy supplied from Durki village in Narsullabad mandal. The toddy, laced with the drug Alprazolam, made 100 people fall sick across three villages, leading to their hospitalisation.

Earlier this week, toddy from Durki reached Ankol, Ankol Thanda, and Damaranch villages in Birkur Mandal, under the Banswada Excise Station House Officer’s jurisdiction. After consumption, residents fell ill with neurological symptoms and were admitted to hospitals. Excise officials collected samples, and lab tests verified Alprazolam as the adulterant. The findings have been submitted to the court.

The case has led to four arrests of the 27 who are listed as accused. Seized Alprazolam samples have prompted authorities to reclassify the cases under the NDPS Act. Those involved will be arrested and presented in court, Rao said.

In a related incident, 15 people in Gouaram village, under Yellareddy Excise SHO limits, also fell ill after consuming toddy. Samples from this case await court approval for lab testing.

All affected individuals from Nizamabad, Kamareddy, and Banswada hospitals have been discharged and are now in good health, officials reported.

To curb further adulteration, the Excise Department has intensified efforts, setting up checkpoints at interstate and inter-district borders. Rao issued a stern warning to toddy societies, stating that adulteration is a serious offense. “If adulterated toddy causes illness, we’ll file attempt-to-murder cases. If deaths occur, murder charges will apply,” he said. Licensed toddy shops must comply strictly, or all society members will face legal action. Rao also came down heavily on some individuals for exploiting caste identities or disrupting the toddy trade, vowing to deal with them firmly under the law.

Referring to the state government’s crackdown on drug-related issues, Rao said that some toddy vendors are sourcing Alprazolam and other chemicals to adulterate supplies. “We’re conducting relentless searches to seize these drugs, both within Telangana and outside,” he added.