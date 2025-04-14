Telangana emerged as role model in welfare scheme implementation: Dy CM Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Telangana has emerged as a role model in the implementation of welfare schemes. Speaking to the media after laying the foundation stones for several developmental projects in Madhira mandal on Sunday, he emphasised the state’s commitment to social welfare.​

Despite inheriting a state burdened with Rs 8 lakh crore debt from the previous regime, the Congress government has not backed down from delivering welfare schemes to its citizens, Vikramarka said, criticising the former regime for reportedly failing to provide even basic necessities. He alleged that while the previous BRS government boasted about supplying subsidised rice (sanna biyyam) for 10 years, it did not distribute even a single grain.​

He said Telangana was the only state in the country distributing subsidised rice on such a large scale. Since last Ugadi, the government has been supplying fine rice to about 90 lakh ration card-holding families, benefiting 2.85 crore people.