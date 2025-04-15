CLP meeting to discuss Telangana’s progress in last 15 months

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will preside over the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting scheduled to be held here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the CLP is likely to discuss Congress government’s flagship programmes and welfare schemes, including Bhu Bharati, distribution of superfine rice through PDS, Indiramma housing scheme and SC sub-categorisation.

The CLP meeting, the second in recent times, assumes significance as it comes in the wake of a few MLAs publicly expressing their dissent over not the party not considering their names for the ensuing Cabinet expansion. It may be mentioned here that the CLP also met during the recent Budget session of the Assembly.

During the meeting, the CM as well as TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud are likely to give a direction to the party MLAs.

TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, meanwhile, said that they would discuss the changes brought in by the Congress government and the progress the state witnessed in the last 15 months.