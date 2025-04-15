Frustration mounts within Telangana Congress as Cabinet expansion delayed, senior leaders voice dissent

HYDERABAD: The frustration among some senior ruling party leaders is spilling out in the open, despite a clear warning by the high command against talking about internal party matters in the public domain.

The frustration has much to do with the delay in Cabinet expansion, and little to do with the intense competition for posts and positions. The frustration has led to a series of public statements by party leaders expressing dissatisfaction with the leadership, irrespective of the fact that AICC state in-charge, Meenakshi Natarajan, has been urging restraint.

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy likened senior leader K Jana Reddy to the mythological figure Dhritarashtra, alleging bias. Chennur MLA G Vivek Venkataswamy and Rajagopal Reddy have both cited promises made by the high command regarding their inclusion in the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Mancherial MLA Prem Sagar Rao alleged that a particular family within the party was obstructing his ministerial prospects. The MLA questioned the legitimacy of their claim to Cabinet berths after switching parties.

Elsewhere, Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy made it clear that he would not hesitate to resign if not accommodated in the Cabinet. To support his claim, he hinted at caste-based neglect.

The frustration has peaked following the visit by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to Delhi nearly three weeks ago. Discussions with AICC leaders regarding Cabinet expansion reportedly did not result in any breakthrough, leading to growing frustration among the ministerial aspirants.

Komatireddy camp upset

Sources disclosed that a letter written by Jana Reddy to the high command, seeking berths for MLAs from Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, has further complicated matters. This has triggered dissatisfaction, particularly within the Komatireddy camp from Nalgonda district, they said.