Telangana CM Revanth pushes for portal with dedicated Prajavani dashboard

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday instructed officials to ensure that all details pertaining to Prajavani applications as well as those related to various schemes being implemented by the government are available online.
During a review meeting held here, the CM directed the officials to develop a portal with a dedicated dashboard for Prajavani.
He also asked the officials to provide him with live access to the Prajavani dashboard so that he too will be able to keep abreast of applications being received from the people and grievances resolved. The CM wanted the Prajavani programmes being conducted in the districts to be linked with the dashboard.
“A dedicated portal should be created so that everyone knows how the schemes are being implemented in a transparent manner and how many are benefiting from these schemes,” the CM said while asking officials to “review in advance which information should be kept confidential as per the existing laws without compromising the personal information of the people”.
He also said that a committee should be formed at the officer level and guidelines be prepared for the same.
He suggested that the issues at the mandal, division and district-level should be resolved on the spot.
Stating that the Prajavani programmes have been organised successfully since its launch in December 2023, the CM enquired about the procedures being followed to address the people’s grievances as well as the pending applications.
The officials briefed the CM that special desks have been set up in Prajavani for various departments and a special Pravasi Prajavani established to resolve the issues of Gulf victims. All arrangements have been made for the benefit of petitioners and urgent applications are being resolved on the spot, they explained.
Officials informed the CM that Prajavani has been conducted 117 times, in which people registered 54,619 petitions. Of these, 68.4 per cent (37,384) petitions have been addressed, they said.
Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Planning Board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Prajavani nodal officer Divya Devarajan and other officials attended the meeting.