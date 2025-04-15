Telangana CM Revanth pushes for portal with dedicated Prajavani dashboard

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday instructed officials to ensure that all details pertaining to Prajavani applications as well as those related to various schemes being implemented by the government are available online.

During a review meeting held here, the CM directed the officials to develop a portal with a dedicated dashboard for Prajavani.

He also asked the officials to provide him with live access to the Prajavani dashboard so that he too will be able to keep abreast of applications being received from the people and grievances resolved. The CM wanted the Prajavani programmes being conducted in the districts to be linked with the dashboard.

“A dedicated portal should be created so that everyone knows how the schemes are being implemented in a transparent manner and how many are benefiting from these schemes,” the CM said while asking officials to “review in advance which information should be kept confidential as per the existing laws without compromising the personal information of the people”.