Telangana record demand for Rama-Sita Kalyanam talambralu packets

KHAMMAM: The Sri Rama-Sita Kalyanam held on April 6 at Bhadrachalam witnessed an overwhelming response this year, with a sharp surge in demand for talambralu packets from devotees across the Telugu states.

Ramalayam officials are working round-the-clock to prepare and dispatch the sacred talambralu — a symbolic mixture of pearls and turmeric rice used during the celestial wedding. The temple has been flooded with online orders through its official website.

Temple executive officer L Rama Devi said around 1.60 lakh packets have been dispatched through RTC cargo and 25,000 more have been sent via the post so far. “We have already delivered nearly 80,000 packets through RTC cargo and are in the process of sending another 80,000,” she said.

Each packet, priced at `25, contains one pearl (muthyam) and a small quantity of talambralu. Including transportation charges, RTC and postal services are delivering each packet at a cost of `60.

Compared to last year, when around 50,000 packets were sold, this year has seen a remarkable surge in demand. “Devotees from across AP and Telangana are keen to receive and participate in the sacred tradition, even from afar,” the EO added