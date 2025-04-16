Hyderabad to offer 200 million sq ft of Grade-A commercial space by 2030: Industries Minister

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday said the state government aims to make 200 million square feet of Grade-A commercial space available in Hyderabad by 2030. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Citizens Global Capability Centre (GCC), a joint venture between US-based Citizens Financial Group and Cognizant Technologies, at Nanakramguda.

Highlighting Hyderabad’s emergence as a global business hub, the minister said the city was witnessing a sharp rise in demand for high-quality office space.

The new Citizens GCC is expected to employ over 1,000 IT and data professionals in the initial phase, with the headcount likely to double in the next 2–3 years.

The minister said Hyderabad was now home to 355 GCCs from global firms including Amgen, GlobalLogic, Eli Lilly, Marriott and Cigna, together employing over 3 lakh professionals. “More than 70 GCCs were set up in the city in the past year alone,” he added.

Sridhar reiterated the government’s focus on transforming Hyderabad into a hub not just for GCCs but also for global innovation and R&D. “Our vision is to make these centres value-added hubs for product development. Telangana’s contribution to India’s GDP is poised to hit the $1 trillion mark by 2030,” he said.

Sridhar Babu criticised attempts to spread misinformation and discourage investment in the state. “Under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s leadership, we have regained the trust of the industrial community, and investors are showing keen interest in Telangana,” he said.

He thanked the teams of Citizens Financial Group and Cognizant for choosing Hyderabad for their new facility.