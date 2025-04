HYDERABAD: Stating that it would not benefit them in any way as the party high command’s word was final on the matter, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday advised his party MLAs not to speak publicly about Cabinet expansion.

Incidentally, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, G Vivek and K Premsagar Rao — the MLAs who had recently spoken publicly about the Cabinet expansion — were not present at the CLP meeting where the chief minister issued his caution.

Addressing the CLP meeting here, Revanth said that if MLAs spoke against the party line, it could cause difficulties for the party.

The meeting was held to discuss the implementation of flagship programmes and schemes, including the rollout of the Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Act, 2024, distribution of fine rice, implementation of the Indiramma Housing Scheme, and SC sub-classification.

Expressing concern over the functioning of certain MLAs, the chief minister stated that the benefits of all welfare schemes being implemented by the people’s government should reach the people. He said the government’s efforts would be ineffective if not publicised. Broad publicity of government schemes was essential for winning the next elections.

Stating that the effectiveness of government programmes would diminish without adequate awareness, Revanth said: “It is the responsibility of all MLAs to reach out to the public and explain the key decisions made by the government. MLAs should visit every village in their Assembly constituencies from tomorrow until June 2. I will also allocate time to meet the public from May 1 to June 2.”