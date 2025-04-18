In psychotic frenzy, mom kills two sons, ends life in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In what can only be described as a psychotic frenzy, a 35-year-old woman allegedly hacked her two sons with a machete before jumping to her death from the sixth floor of a building in Quthbullapur, Hyderabad around 1 am on Thursday. While one of the boys died on the spot, the other succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital by neighbours.

The woman, Tejaswini Reddy, reportedly attacked Harshith Reddy (11) and Ashish Reddy (9) in the kitchen. Residents who witnessed her fall rushed to the flat and discovered the children lying in a pool of blood.

Police recovered a suicide note, in which Tejaswini wrote that she and her children were suffering from eye problems requiring the use of medication every hour. Frustrated and overwhelmed by the situation, she made the extreme decision to kill her children and end her own life.

‘Health, family issues drove her to extreme step’

Balanagar ACP G Hanumantha Rao told TNIE, “Her husband works in a private company. There were some minor family arguments. Due to those issues and her health condition, she may have taken this extreme step. The exact reason is still under investigation. A case has been registered.”

Another police official told TNIE that Tejaswini may have been suffering from mental health issues. “Neighbours said she rarely interacted with anyone and would sometimes knock on their doors at odd hours. She appeared mentally distressed and frustrated with her life,” the official added.

The bodies have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. Police are continuing the investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen.

Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)