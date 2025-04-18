Telangana High Court stays G-1 recruitments, allows certificate verification

HYDERABAD: Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government not to issue appointment orders until the final resolution of a writ petition challenging the recruitment process while allowing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to continue verification of certificates of the selected Group-1 candidates.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Paramesh Matta and 19 others, who cited the alleged irregularities in the evaluation process of the Group-1 Mains examination held between October 21 and 27, 2024 to challenge the validity of the recruitment process initiated under the notification dated February 19, 2024.

Senior counsel B Rachana Reddy alleged that the TGPSC submitted fabricated and forged documents in an attempt to justify the examination’s credibility, while TGPSC counsel Rajasekhar refuted the allegations of malpractice and favouritism.