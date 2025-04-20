TOMCOM signs MoUs with Japanese firms to expand global job opportunities for Telangana youth

HYDERABAD: In a move to expand global employment opportunities for the youth of Telangana, the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with two leading firms — TERN (TGUK Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) and Raj Group — in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his visit to Japan.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the collaboration aims to facilitate the recruitment of skilled professionals from Telangana to meet the increasing workforce demands in Japan across various high-demand sectors.

The two Japanese employers have indicated a requirement of around 500 job openings over the next one to two years in sectors such as software, engineering, caregiving and other skilled professions.

TERN Group, with its regional office in Tokyo’s Shinagawa district, specialises in international recruitment for the software, engineering and specified skilled worker (SSW) sectors. Meanwhile, Raj Group in partnership with Tsukui Corporation Ltd — Japan’s leading nursing care employer, has been collaborating with TOMCOM for training and recruitment of caregivers. Under the new MoU, this partnership will now expand into non-health sectors as well.

The CMO stated that this initiative is part of TOMCOM’s broader mission to diversify international employment avenues for Telangana’s youth. It aligns with the state government’s priorities to promote global workforce mobility and empower young professionals with rewarding international career opportunities.

“These agreements are expected to pave the way for long-term collaboration, offering a strong platform for skilled workers and professionals from Telangana to participate in and contribute to Japan’s evolving labour market,” the CMO added. “This development further enhances Telangana’s reputation as a dependable and high-quality source of global talent,” it said.

Job openings