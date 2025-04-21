Bhatti inaugurates Rs 72.33 crore development works in Madhira segment

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the “people’s government under Indiramma Rajyam” is committed to the development of villages.
The deputy CM laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development works worth Rs 72.33 crore in several villages under the Madhira Assembly constituency.
Speaking on the occasion, he said: “The people’s government believes that the standard of living of rural communities can be improved only through development.”
Stating that the government was focusing on agriculture, education and healthcare, along with significant investments in rural infrastructure, Vikramarka said that his main goal is to transform Madhira into a model constituency in the state.
During the day, the deputy chief minister laid the foundation for a check dam to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 4.71 crore. He also laid the stone for a government junior college building (estimated cost Rs 5 crore) and an ITI college complex (Rs 11.37 crore).
Mahadevapuram LIS dedicated to farmers
After that, he proceeded to Mahadevapuram village, where he inaugurated the Mahadevapuram Lift Irrigation Scheme built on Wyra river at a cost of Rs 12.13 crore, and dedicated it to farmers. This scheme will draw 16.4 cusecs of water from the river and irrigate 952 acres of farmland, helping to bring lasting change in farmers’ lives. The project is expected to increase productivity, improve income, and enhance living standards for farmers, the deputy chief minister said.
Vikramarka then travelled to Rayapatnam village, where he laid the foundation for a Rs 19.06 crore lift irrigation project on the right canal of the Wyra river, aimed at irrigating 1,079 acres.
Later, he reached his Madhira camp office, where he held a meeting with Irrigation department officials. He instructed them to fix a calendar with clear timelines — weekly, biweekly, or monthly — to monitor and achieve progress on the development works.
He then visited Ambarupeta village, where he laid the foundation stone for a road project worth Rs 25 crore, which will connect Madhira to Mulugumadu via Nidhanapuram village.
Mega job fair to be held in Madhira today
A mega job mela will be organised, under the leadership of Vikramarka, at Reddy Gardens on Monday to provide job opportunities to unemployed youth of Madhira constituency.
Around 80 private companies from Hyderabad are likely to offer 5,000 jobs during the mela.