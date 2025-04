ADILABAD: For the first time in 44 years, the Indravelli martyrs’ anniversary was officially observed on Sunday. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) paid tributes at the Indravelli martyrs’ memorial.

The minister honoured the sacrifices of the tribals and said the Congress government would extend all possible support to the families of the victims. She announced that, as per eligibility, employment would be provided to them either through the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) or the Panchayat Raj department.

Seethakka promised that the government would allot five acres of cultivable land and house sites under the Indiramma scheme to each of the victims’ families. A committee under the ITDA will be formed to assess the problems faced by tribals and the families of those killed in the 1981 police firing, she added.

Memorial to honour victims with photos by next year: Minister

She added that the photos of the victims would be displayed at the martyrs’ memorial by next year.

On the occasion, the minister also distributed cheques to self-help groups and said the Congress government had removed all restrictions and formally recognised the memorial day. She recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had announced one acre of land and Rs 1 crore for the development of the memorial, along with several other developmental works in the region.