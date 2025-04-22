Enforcement Directorate summons Telugu actor Mahesh Babu in Rs 5.9 crore real estate scam case

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned prominent Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu to appear before them April 27 in connection with the Sai Surya Developers and Surana Group money laundering case. The companies are allegedly involved in money laundering.

ED sources said that the actor, who is a brand ambassador for the real estate project, reportedly received ₹5.9 crore for endorsing it.

The ED alleges that the money collected from customers by the companies was obtained through fraudulent means.

While ED officials stated that the actor may not be directly connected to the scam, the payment he received is under scrutiny as it may be linked to laundered funds.

The ED recently conducted raids on Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group, seizing ₹74 lakh in cash and documents related to the money laundering allegations.