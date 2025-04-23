Two from Warangal in top 50 in UPSC, state scheme a blessing for 7 beneficiaries

HYDERABAD: Warangal was the toast of Telangana on Tuesday with two candidates from the city making it to the top 50 in the UPSC Mains examination.
Ettaboyina Sai Shivani achieved All India Rank 11 while Ravula Jayasimha Reddy secured AIR 46.
A total of 1,009 candidates qualified nationwide, with several successful aspirants from Telangana. Sai Shivani, daughter of E Raju, a medical representative, succeeded in her second attempt. Jayasimha Reddy, an IIT-Hyderabad graduate in electrical engineering, is currently undergoing IPS training.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the seven candidates who received financial assistance under the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam scheme, and successfully cleared the UPSC Civils. In a message, the chief minister said that it was a matter of great pride that seven beneficiaries of the scheme were selected for the prestigious Civil Services in the very first year of its launch.
The candidates who received financial assistance under the state government’s scheme and cleared the examination are: Ettaboyina Sai Shivani, Hari Prasad Potharaju, Preethi Raparthi, Nagaraja Naik Banothu, Suryateja Thogaru, Anjaneyulu Gokamalla and Ramtenki Sudhaker.
IITH graduate achieves 46 rank in Civils in fifth attempt
Jayasimha Reddy, an IIT-Hyderabad graduate in electrical engineering, is currently undergoing IPS training. He had previously cleared the exam in his third attempt, ranking 104, and later achieved AIR 46 in his fifth attempt to join the IAS. Son of an agricultural scientist, Jayasimha has shown a consistent interest in agriculture and rural development.
He told TNIE: “I have always wanted to serve society and contribute to addressing developmental challenges. Agriculture, healthcare, and education are my areas of interest.” Jayasimha noted the importance of enjoying the preparation process, staying focused, and seeking regular feedback and guidance from mentors.
Among other achievers from the state was S Saikiran from Mannanur village, Nagarkurnool district, who secured AIR 298.
He belongs to a Dalit background and is the son of a farmer; his success has been received with joy by his community.
Another candidate, Annu Koushik Narasimha, son of Deputy Superintendent of Police A Venugopal, secured AIR 225. An alumnus of IIT Roorkee with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Koushik received congratulations from Director General of Police Dr Jitender.