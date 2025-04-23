Two from Warangal in top 50 in UPSC, state scheme a blessing for 7 beneficiaries

HYDERABAD: Warangal was the toast of Telangana on Tuesday with two candidates from the city making it to the top 50 in the UPSC Mains examination.

Ettaboyina Sai Shivani achieved All India Rank 11 while Ravula Jayasimha Reddy secured AIR 46.

A total of 1,009 candidates qualified nationwide, with several successful aspirants from Telangana. Sai Shivani, daughter of E Raju, a medical representative, succeeded in her second attempt. Jayasimha Reddy, an IIT-Hyderabad graduate in electrical engineering, is currently undergoing IPS training.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the seven candidates who received financial assistance under the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam scheme, and successfully cleared the UPSC Civils. In a message, the chief minister said that it was a matter of great pride that seven beneficiaries of the scheme were selected for the prestigious Civil Services in the very first year of its launch.

The candidates who received financial assistance under the state government’s scheme and cleared the examination are: Ettaboyina Sai Shivani, Hari Prasad Potharaju, Preethi Raparthi, Nagaraja Naik Banothu, Suryateja Thogaru, Anjaneyulu Gokamalla and Ramtenki Sudhaker.