Hyderabad Dialogues | Caste survey is historic decision, thanks to Rahul Gandhi: TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud

Admitting delays in Cabinet expansion, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud said the process has been held up due to the high number of aspirants compared to available berths. Speaking to TNIE as part of Hyderabad Dialogues, he expressed hope that both the Cabinet reshuffle and formation of the new TPCC executive committee would be completed by May 15. On the Kancha Gachibowli land issue, Mahesh Goud reiterated it was government land and said the state would comply with the Supreme Court’s directions.

He alleged that BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao had an agreement with Billy Rao, under which KTR was to receive 30 per cent, around Rs 5,000 crore. Claiming that internal rifts were deepening within the BRS, the Telangana Congress chief predicted the pink party would collapse ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Mahesh Goud also said the Congress government had outperformed the BRS in just 15 months in key welfare areas such as the supply of superfine rice and farm loan waivers, but lamented that it was falling short on publicity.

Excerpts

How did you get into martial arts and karate?

In the 1970s, when I was in Class 6, I watched Bruce Lee’s film Enter the Dragon, which showcases his iconic martial arts style and charisma. A retired SP named Mr Srinivasan — whom we called Mama ji — inspired me. He ran sports classes. I was crazy about karate. When I joined the class, there were about 68 people. After the very first day, around 30 people discontinued as it was very tough.

Others continued up to orange, yellow, and brown belts. I was the only one to achieve the black belt after seven years of practice, toward the end of 1983. Back then, there were only around 10 black belts in undivided Andhra Pradesh. It has now become a sport, but when we practised, it was a martial art. For the recent 7th Dan black belt, I had been practising for the last six months.