Hyderabad Dialogues | Caste survey is historic decision, thanks to Rahul Gandhi: TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud

Admitting delays in Cabinet expansion, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud said the process has been held up due to the high number of aspirants compared to available berths. Speaking to TNIE as part of Hyderabad Dialogues, he expressed hope that both the Cabinet reshuffle and formation of the new TPCC executive committee would be completed by May 15. On the Kancha Gachibowli land issue, Mahesh Goud reiterated it was government land and said the state would comply with the Supreme Court’s directions.
He alleged that BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao had an agreement with Billy Rao, under which KTR was to receive 30 per cent, around Rs 5,000 crore. Claiming that internal rifts were deepening within the BRS, the Telangana Congress chief predicted the pink party would collapse ahead of the next Assembly elections.
Mahesh Goud also said the Congress government had outperformed the BRS in just 15 months in key welfare areas such as the supply of superfine rice and farm loan waivers, but lamented that it was falling short on publicity.
Excerpts
How did you get into martial arts and karate?
In the 1970s, when I was in Class 6, I watched Bruce Lee’s film Enter the Dragon, which showcases his iconic martial arts style and charisma. A retired SP named Mr Srinivasan — whom we called Mama ji — inspired me. He ran sports classes. I was crazy about karate. When I joined the class, there were about 68 people. After the very first day, around 30 people discontinued as it was very tough.
Others continued up to orange, yellow, and brown belts. I was the only one to achieve the black belt after seven years of practice, toward the end of 1983. Back then, there were only around 10 black belts in undivided Andhra Pradesh. It has now become a sport, but when we practised, it was a martial art. For the recent 7th Dan black belt, I had been practising for the last six months.
Now that Congress is in power, as a martial arts specialist, what is your take on training girls and women in martial arts and self-defence techniques?
Karate is a mass game. Some people are commercialising it, but it remains a mass game. The Government of India and even the state government are encouraging it. We are funding karate masters to promote it. At the same time, parents also need to encourage their children to learn karate. If a girl learns karate, she can defend herself against three men once she becomes a black belt. Though Japan and China are far ahead of us, karate has roots in the Indian game, Kalaripayattu. I appeal to the parent community and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to encourage karate.
Your journey has been long, spanning 30 years, and now you are the TPCC chief. How do you find this job, especially with an aggressive opposition?
My political journey has not been without disappointments. The late Mr D Srinivas encouraged me to join politics and appointed me as NSUI district president. Initially, he helped me. However, a political gap developed between us. At the age of 26, PV Narasimha Rao gave me a chance to contest as an MLA from Nizamabad Rural. I lost by a good margin to Mandava Venkateshwara Rao during the NTR wave. As D Srinivas grew in politics, I was sidelined. Finally, it was Kiran Kumar Reddy who appointed me as the warehousing corporation chairman.
Despite implementing schemes like Sanna Biyyam (provision of superfine rice under PDS), where do you think the Congress is failing in conveying its message to the people?
We are lagging in publicity. When KCR was chief minister, he would prepare for three to four months before launching any scheme and ensure wide publicity. Although he fulfilled only about 25% of his promises, his publicity made people believe he was doing good work. Compared to the 10-year rule of BRS, we have achieved more in just 15 months. During KCR’s 10-year rule, they gave only Rs 30,000 crore for crop loan waiver, whereas we have provided Rs 21,000 crore in 11 months.
They gave around 60,000 to 65,000 jobs in 10 years, while we have provided 60,000 jobs in 15 months. We are continuing the Rythu Bandhu scheme; there may be small hurdles, but it is ongoing. We are giving bonus for superfine paddy varieties and providing the best quality food grains in the country. Now, there is no gap between the poor and the rich — everyone eats the same.
During KCR’s time, health and education were dismantled, with no primary health centres or fee reimbursements. Revanth Reddy has a vision for health and education. In education, we are establishing Young India Integrated Residential Schools, spending around Rs 300 crore per school. In health, we are strengthening primary health centres. Compared to the BRS, our government is implementing excellent programmes. However, we are lacking in publicising these programmes and leveraging social media. Opposition parties are unethically using social media to malign us, with their social media handles operating from Dubai and Singapore to evade legal consequences.
There seems to be a delay in Cabinet expansion and TPCC executive committee formation. What are the reasons?
Initially, I wanted to conduct it three months after taking charge as TPCC chief. However, forming a TPCC committee is not a small task. You have to coordinate with the chief minister, deputy chief minister and other council members. We couldn’t reach a conclusion. After five months, the AICC changed its policy, adopting a grassroots-level system. Earlier, we had a PCC committee, followed by the district level. In the new system, we must appoint booth committees first, then mandal committees, district committees and finally the state committee. It’s a socialist model. We will start this exercise in the first week of May and aim to complete it by May 15.
The chief minister and I thought of simultaneously conducting Cabinet expansion and TPCC executive committee appointments to make adjustments. For the Cabinet, we have done extensive work. We were called to Delhi twice, and our opinions were taken. The problem is that there are more aspirants than vacant Cabinet berths. While expanding the Cabinet, we need to consider social balance in terms of caste, religion, seniority, and other factors. This has become a big issue. Hopefully, by May 10 or 15, this exercise will be completed.
Regarding MLC nominations, your nomination for MLC also became a Herculean task at one point, despite serving for over three decades. Meanwhile, it was a cakewalk for leaders like Vijayashanti. How is this possible in a national party like the Congress?
The party high command decided to give seats to SC, ST, and BC candidates in the recently concluded MLC elections. Those who got seats are not newcomers. Shankar Naik has served for 30 years. Addanki fought for Telangana and has worked for the party for the last 12 to 13 years. Vijayashanti has contributed to the party in her capacity. Sometimes, we need to honour commitments.
During my election, I learnt that the party was contemplating giving me a Rajya Sabha seat. However, I wanted an MLC seat to stay in local politics. Six months before the election, the situation was not in our favour. The joining of Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Thummala Nageshwara Rao and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy created momentum. Their entry helped the Congress come to power, and we had to fulfil some commitments.
You and your party recently staged a protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing a charge sheet against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. There have been rumours that the ED may file cases against Congress leaders in the state, including ministers.
Yes, there is a possibility. Since 2014, after BJP came to power at the Centre, the ED has filed over 5,200 cases, 95.6% of which are against opposition leaders. The conviction rate is less than 5%. This shows how the CBI and ED are being used by the BJP as their pocket institutions. The ED has recovered less than Rs 6,000 crore, meaning most cases are baseless. There is a possibility of the ED coming to the state, as they target states where the Congress is gaining strength.
It would be no surprise if they file cases against Congress leaders here, as they are doing this in other states. They filed cases against Himanta Biswa Sarma, who later joined their party. Similar things happened in Maharashtra, where cases are pending as leaders joined the BJP. It’s a blackmailing tactic to tarnish the image of opposition leaders.
The Kancha Gachibowli land issue is now a political battle, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining the fight against the Congress government.
Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on any issue, officials submit a detailed report. He should know that it’s government land. Also, he inaugurated five new buildings at the University of Hyderabad, abutting 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli, without forest, municipal or revenue clearances. This is how the PMO functions.
During a recent Supreme Court hearing, the state government couldn’t convince the court. It appears the court was convinced by the argument that the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli is a “deemed forest.” There seem to be many complications in this issue. Couldn’t the government anticipate them?
Yes, we couldn’t anticipate them. It’s government land, and we are developing our own land. As I said, there is no forest on that land — only bushes, which is different from a forest. We are studying the Supreme Court’s directions to protect the environment and are ready to comply. If the Supreme Court directs us to allocate some land, we are prepared to do so. We are not at fault; it is clear, and the Supreme Court upheld that it is government land.
The government allotted this land to TGIIC, a general practice to invite private companies, and to create five lakh jobs, and generate revenue. We wanted to protect that land for government purposes. According to our sources, KTR had an agreement with Billy Rao about the government not contesting any court judgment. In turn, KTR was supposed to receive money, around 30%. The around Rs 5,000 crore amount that he is talking about is only that 30%. Had they come to power, it would have materialised.
Do you have evidence?
It didn’t materialise. If it had, we would have evidence. There was an agreement that if they came to power for a third time, this land would have gone to Billy Rao.
Although your government passed Bills to enhance BC reservations to 42%, the ball is now in the Centre’s court. How will the purpose of the caste survey be served without the Centre’s approval?
The caste survey is a historic decision, thanks to Rahul Gandhi. It has been pending for the last 50 to 60 years, but no one took action. Rahul Gandhi, a champion of the OBC cause, has been campaigning rigorously for the last three years. As his follower, Revanth, despite being from the Reddy community, took up the issue. As promised in the Kamareddy BC declaration, we have provided 42% reservation.
In the case of EWS reservations, the Supreme Court’s 50% upper limit has already been breached. Now, we want the Union government to accept the 42% BC reservations, with no cap, similar to Tamil Nadu, by incorporating the bills into the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. They want BC votes but don’t support their cause.
The BJP is trying to consolidate BCs in Telangana, as they are numerically strong. By saying let the BJP take the lead, are you trying to checkmate them?
We are committed to the BC cause. If the BJP, being in power at the Centre, takes credit, we have no problem. Ultimately, BCs must benefit. We have fulfilled Rahul Gandhi’s commitment at the state level. We will implement it in local body elections, but for education and employment, we need clearance from the Centre. Why are BJP MPs silent? They should speak to the Prime Minister — it’s simple. Historically, Jayalalithaa requested then-prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, and it was included in the Ninth Schedule. After the caste survey, it’s established that BCs account for 56% in the state. Based on this document, the Centre can include BC reservations in the Ninth Schedule.
A curious thing is happening in Telangana politics. The opposition BRS claims you are colluding with the BJP, while you say the BRS and BJP are hand-in-glove.
The Congress having a nexus with the BJP will never happen. It’s like parallel train tracks. How can the BRS allege that a secular party like Congress has a nexus with the communal BJP? BRS, being a regional party, has that chance. I can give numerous examples where the BRS supported the BJP — voting for Presidential and Vice Presidential elections, triple talaq, and contentious farm laws despite staging a dharna against them. For 10 years, the BRS looted Telangana due to this nexus. Did the ED or CBI raid KCR’s house despite corruption charges?
KTR alleges that Revanth Reddy is a joint chief minister of the BJP and Congress.
Revanth Reddy achieved his life goals because of Congress. To my knowledge, Revanth is committed, especially to the Gandhi family and Rahul Gandhi. We have clear evidence that the BRS and BJP are one, with their ultimate aim being to target Congress.
If there are bypolls, how would you deal with them as TPCC president?
The issue is in court, and we don’t know what the court will decide. I don’t understand the legalities, and I don’t think byelections will happen. Even if they do, we will definitely win, given our welfare and development activities. Since we came to power on December 7, 2023, the BRS and BJP have claimed they would topple the government. That’s why their MLAs have joined us. More MLAs are likely to join. No one will remain in the BRS except KCR and KTR. Even Kavitha and Harish Rao have their own choices.
Is Congress their choice?
Whether it’s Congress or another party doesn’t matter. They are searching for options. Only KCR and KTR will remain in the party. The BRS won’t exist in the 2029 elections.
Are you in talks with Kavitha or Harish Rao, as you mentioned?
We won’t hold talks with them, and there’s no need to. We have information about their infighting. According to our sources, there is a serious conflict among Kavitha, KTR and Harish Rao. KCR is unhappy with these developments, which is why he’s confined to his farmhouse. Anything can happen in that party.
If the BRS does not exist, who will be your political opponent in the next Assembly elections?
The fight will be between two parties — Congress and another. It could be the BJP and BRS together, or the BRS might split into two. Why would people believe in the BRS after they looted the state? I agree KCR played a role in Telangana’s formation, but what did he do afterwards? He dismantled institutions and bankrupted the state. People won’t choose them again after this corruption.
You said the BRS looted the state, and there’s a case against KTR in the Formula E issue. Is there any move by the government to arrest him?
We’ve already moved a petition to the Governor, and KTR has approached the court, which granted him relief. There’s clear evidence in the Formula E case — KTR transferred public money to a private account without due process, which is a crime. He knows this, which is why he said he’s ready to go to jail. But if so, why did he approach the court and seek legal aid? KTR must go to jail. In the Kaleshwaram case, all those responsible should face jail time. They looted public money. Our cadre has pressured us to arrest KTR, but as a democratic government, we can’t simply arrest anyone. After the commission’s report on Kaleshwaram, action will be taken.