Inclusivity one step to gender justice, say speakers

HYDERABAD: Panama’s Minister for Women’s Affairs María Alejandra Panay called for better pay equity, improved digital access, and greater representation of women in science and leadership.

Highlighting the systemic inequalities faced by women in Latin America, she said: “One in three women experience sexual harassment. And many indigenous, migrant and young women remain invisible in mainstream policymaking.”

On Friday, leaders from various countries attended a panel discussion on Justice and a Feminist Future, under the theme “Delivering Global Justice” at the Bharat Summit 2025.

Congress MP Praniti Shinde spoke on the need for structural reform in implementing inclusivity, particularly concerning the LGBTQ+ community. Citing Telangana’s Mythri scheme, which supports transpersons in law enforcement roles, she stated, “We need less talk and more action. Inclusion must be visible in employment, budgeting, and governance.”

Former Union minister MM Pallam Raju referred to policy frameworks such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Right to Education Act and the Mahalakshmi scheme, which offers free bus travel for women in Telangana.

He said education and mobility play a vital role in community upliftment. “When a woman in a family is educated, the whole family gets educated,” he said, noting the wider impact of women’s empowerment on social and economic development.

Former Union minister Salman Khurshid advocated tax incentives to increase women’s employment and questioned the underrepresentation of women in heavy industries such as infrastructure. “Women must be part of every sector. The answer is not just the right laws—but the right mindset—and the right men who stand for this cause,” he said.