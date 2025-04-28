BJP MPs from Telangana lobbying hard for place in Union Council of Ministers

HYDERABAD: With speculation rife over expansion of Union Cabinet, which is most likely to take place in May, several aspirants from Telangana are believed to have started lobbying for a place in Union Council of Ministers. The MPs are encouraged by rumours of a possibility of leaders from Telangana being considered for one or two as Union ministers of state as the BJP is focusing its energies on winning the next Assembly elections and form the government in the state.

Currently, there are as many as 10 parliamentarians from Telangana — eight Lok Sabha and two of Rajya Sabha members, including K Laxman and R Krishnaiah who were elected to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh respectively.

According to party sources, majority of MPs from backward communities and four from forward castes are eyeing Cabinet posts.

The BC MPs, including K Laxman, Dharmpuri Arvind, Eatala Rajender and R Krishnaiah, have been approaching the national leaders as well as the RSS leaders, requesting them to take up their respective cases.

These leaders are believed to be citing the caste census conducted by the Congress government in the state and the grand old party appointing a BC leader as its state chief. They are emphasising the need for the BJP to accommodate BC leaders in the Cabinet to counter this strategy of Congress.