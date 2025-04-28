BJP MPs from Telangana lobbying hard for place in Union Council of Ministers

HYDERABAD: With speculation rife over expansion of Union Cabinet, which is most likely to take place in May, several aspirants from Telangana are believed to have started lobbying for a place in Union Council of Ministers. The MPs are encouraged by rumours of a possibility of leaders from Telangana being considered for one or two as Union ministers of state as the BJP is focusing its energies on winning the next Assembly elections and form the government in the state.
Currently, there are as many as 10 parliamentarians from Telangana — eight Lok Sabha and two of Rajya Sabha members, including K Laxman and R Krishnaiah who were elected to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh respectively.
According to party sources, majority of MPs from backward communities and four from forward castes are eyeing Cabinet posts.
The BC MPs, including K Laxman, Dharmpuri Arvind, Eatala Rajender and R Krishnaiah, have been approaching the national leaders as well as the RSS leaders, requesting them to take up their respective cases.
These leaders are believed to be citing the caste census conducted by the Congress government in the state and the grand old party appointing a BC leader as its state chief. They are emphasising the need for the BJP to accommodate BC leaders in the Cabinet to counter this strategy of Congress.
Meanwhile, MPs DK Aruna, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and M Raghunandan Rao too are eyeing MoS berths. DK Aruna, who is the national vice-president of the party and co-in-charge of its Karnataka unit, has previously served as a minister in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Currently, two BJP leaders are representing Telangana -- G Kishan Reddy as Union Coal & Mines Minister and and Bandi Sanjay Kumar as Minister of State for Home Affairs.
According to sources, the party may accommodate two leaders from Telangana in the Council of Ministers if Bandi Sanjay is relieved of his present responsibilities. If Sanjay is retained, one more MP from the state will be given the opportunity to service as a Minister of State.
Meanwhile, sources also revealed that the allocation of these ministerial berth is linked to appointment of state party president.
If a BC leader is appointed as state president, one more MP from Telangana is likely to be accommodated as MoS. If Bandi Sanjay is picked reappointed as state unit chief, the party may accommodate two MPs as Ministers of State.