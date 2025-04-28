Government committed to welfare of retired RTC staff: Telangana minister Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: The state government is committed to the welfare of retired Road Transport Corporation (RTC) officials and staff and it will continue to support the RTC management in this regard, said Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. He stated that pending issues related to RTC employees are being resolved in a phased manner.

On Sunday, the minister attended the fifth annual meeting of the TGSRTC Retired Officers Welfare Association in Lakdikapul as the chief guest. He, along with the RTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, felicitated retired RTC employees who have completed 90 years of age.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponnam Prabhakar praised the retired officers and employees for their significant service towards the improvement of the public transport system. He emphasised that the organisation is moving forward with three priorities: employee welfare, providing comfortable transport services to the public and protecting the organisation.

The minister stated that over the past year, the RTC has initiated the purchase of new buses, and recruitment processes are underway to match the acquisition of new buses.

Ponnam Prabhakar said that the implementation of the Mahalakshmi Scheme by the government has been strengthening RTC financially. He asserted that the government is taking all necessary measures to make Telangana RTC the number one organisation in the country.

Later, Sajjanar said that several innovative initiatives have been introduced in RTC based on the suggestions and advice of retired employees. Keeping in mind the health of both regular and retired RTC staff, the TGSRTC Tarnaka Hospital has been developed into a super-specialty hospital, offering all types of medical services, he added.