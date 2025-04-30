CM A Revanth Reddy reviews preparations for Miss World pageant

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan and make adequate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Miss World 2025 pageant, which is scheduled to begin on May 10 in Hyderabad.

The chief minister reviewed the arrangements for the pageant with officials on Tuesday. Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao was present.

During the meeting, officials briefed the chief minister about the elaborate arrangements being made. Responding, Revanth directed them to ensure that the arrangements were foolproof and no participant faced any inconvenience.

The police department was directed to provide adequate security at the airport and hotels where the guests from across the world would be staying, as well as the venue of the international event.

The chief minister directed the authorities to complete pending beautification works in the city at the earliest.

He also instructed the officials to make special arrangements for guests to visit historical monuments and tourism spots in the state.