Magistrate’s compassionate gesture leads to dismissal of dowry harassment case against elderly couple

NIZAMABAD: in a heartwarming display of compassion, a magistrate at the Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JFCM) court in Bodhan made an exception to courtroom norms to accommodate an elderly couple facing a dowry harassment case.

Sayamma and Gangaram, residents of Raykur village in Rudrur mandal, had been regularly attending court hearings in connection with a case filed by their daughter-in-law. Despite their advanced age, they remained committed to the legal process.

On Monday, the couple arrived at the court premises in an auto-rickshaw but were unable to walk to the courtroom due to physical frailty. Upon learning of their presence and condition, JFCM Magistrate E Sai Shiva stepped down from the bench and personally came out to meet them.

In an unusual but touching move, the magistrate enquired into the details of the case on the spot. After hearing both sides and assessing the circumstances, he concluded that the elderly couple bore no fault and dismissed the case.

The act of empathy was witnessed by many in the court premises, who praised the magistrate for his sensitivity and humane approach. The elderly couple, visibly moved, expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the unexpected gesture.