No power tariff hike in Telangana for 2025–26

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) on Tuesday announced that there would be no power tariff hike for any category of consumer for the year 2025–26.

The ERC issued this order after conducting public hearings on the aggregate revenue requirements (ARRs) submitted by the two Discoms.

The state government has proposed to give Rs 13,499.41 crore towards subsidy. The subsidy would be increased by Rs 1,999.89 crore, when compared to last year, an increase of around 17.4 per cent. Of the total subsidy amount, Rs 1,896.81 crore will be paid for the domestic (LT-I) consumers and Rs 11,602.60 crore will be paid by the government for agriculture consumers (LT-V).

As against the total ARR of Rs 65,849.74 crore claimed by the two Discoms, the commission has approved the ARR of Rs 58,628.09 crore for 2025-26. The CESS, Sircilla has projected the aggregate revenue requirement of Rs 654.65 crore against which the commission has approved Rs 581.38 crore.

As against the total revenue gap at proposed tariffs of Rs 20,151 crore claimed by the Discoms and Rs 446.21 crore claimed by the CESS, the Commission has approved the revenue gap of Rs 13,122.04 crore and Rs 377.37 crore for the Discoms and the CESS respectively for FY2025–26.

The state government communicated its consent under Section 65 of the Electricity Act, 2003 for subsidy commitment of Rs 13,499.41 crore for FY 2025–26.

As against Rs 50,571.82 crore claimed by the Discoms towards power purchase expenses for 2025–26, the ERC approved an amount of Rs 45,350.33 crore.