Telangana RTC workers to launch statewide strike from May 7 over unmet demands

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation workers’ union has announced a statewide strike starting May 7, citing the state government’s failure to address their longstanding demands.

The announcement was made by RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) chairman Edura Venkanna during a meeting held at the AITUC office in Narayanguda here on Tuesday. During the meeting, the JAC also released a wall poster related to the strike.

Key demands include the completion of the long-pending merger of RTC with the state government, assurance of employee welfare, protection of workers’ rights, and the implementation of earlier government promises. The JAC also urged the RTC management to invest in and operate electric buses, opposing any move towards privatisation.

Venkanna expressed disappointment over certain unions allegedly siding with the management after initially extending support to the strike.