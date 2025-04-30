Those responsible for Kaleshwaram disaster will not be spared: Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that the state Cabinet would soon discuss the final report submitted by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) on Kaleshwaram project and decide the future course of action.

Speaking to reporters here, the Irrigation minister said that the NDSA report on Kaleshwaram casts a shadow over the “crown jewel of the then BRS government”, exposing what he called the worst man-made disaster in India’s history.

Giving a PowerPoint presentation on the NDSA report at the Secretariat, Uttam said that the government would take action as per law against not just the officials responsible but also the politicians who gave instructions to officials for execution of the project.

When asked to name the politicians, Uttam said that everyone knows who the chief minister and Irrigation ministers were during the 10-year-rule of the BRS.

Refuting the allegations that the Congress was trying to wipe out the name of KCR while showing the Kaleshwaram project in poor light, Uttam said: “KCR has already earned a name for incurring a financial loss of `1 lakh crore and damaging farmers’ prospects. The state’s financial situation has been damaged permanently due to Kaleshwaram.”

When queried about the NDSA recommending preparation of rehabilitation design, the minister said it would be discussed in the Cabinet meeting and a decision would be taken after that. He also presented the chronological order of events that led to the disaster at Medigadda.