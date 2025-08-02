Hyderabad ED books Ex-CPWD engineer, wife for laundering funds

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate, Hyderabad zonal unit has filed a prosecution complaint before the Special PMLA court, Hyderabad against P Sai Komareswar and his wife P Padmavathi under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The court has taken cognisance of the complaint on July 30.

The agency initiated investigation on the basis of a chargesheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, CBI, Hyderabad against them for being in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.26 crore (approx).

The agency stated that P Sai Komareswar, while working as an executive engineer (electrical), CPWD, Hyderabad was involved in a trap case on the allegations of demand and acceptance of bribes from a contractor to clear his bills. ACB, CBI conducted searches at his residence and several incriminating documents, cash of Rs 30.50 lakh and a locker key were seized.