Prosecution complaint filed against Saisree Engineers

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate, Hyderabad Zonal unit has filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court for CBI cases, Hyderabad against M/s Saisree Engineers Pvt. Ltd (SEPL) and others under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency has initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Chennai against M/s Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd. and its management, bank officials, unknown public servants and others.

Subsequently, CBI filed a charge sheet before the XXI Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Nampally, Hyderabad against M/s Saisree Engineers Pvt. Ltd and others. As per the FIR and charge sheet, M/s SEPL and its founder and managing director Sagiraju Suryanarayana Raju defrauded the State Bank of India by producing forged, fabricated documents and fictitious properties as collateral securities and also misled the bank about owners of the properties for availing credit facilities from the bank.