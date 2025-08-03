Telangana liberates sports from political interference with its new policy

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government was making sustained efforts to promote sports and sportspersons in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled the Telangana Sports Policy - 2025 here on Saturday. The policy, he said, was aimed at reducing political interference by adopting a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. A sports board comprising former players and experts will oversee its execution.

Addressing the gathering at the first edition of the Sports Conclave after unveiling the policy, he alleged that negligence by the previous BRS government had left stadiums in the state reduced to venues for marriages, private events and sunburn parties.

Revanth recalled the city’s sporting past: “Hyderabad hosted National Games in 2002, Commonwealth Games in 2003 and World Military Games in 2007. The Gachibowli area was developed only because of the sports stadium there. Over the previous BRS government’s decade-long tenure, all stadiums were neglected and converted into function halls. The Congress government is making all necessary efforts to change this situation.”

Calling it an “insult to the country” that India has not won an Olympic gold in recent times, Revanth said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to host the 2036 Olympics in India.”

World-class athletes needed: Revanth

“India has the money, the space and cities like Hyderabad to host the Games, but without even a single gold medal, how can we show our strength? That is why we need to create world-class sportspersons in the coming days,” Revanth added

The chief minister said he had urged the Centre to allow Telangana to host the Khelo India Games 2026 and two disciplines of the Olympics in Hyderabad. He added that sports will have a dedicated section in the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document.