Telangana liberates sports from political interference with its new policy

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government was making sustained efforts to promote sports and sportspersons in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled the Telangana Sports Policy - 2025 here on Saturday. The policy, he said, was aimed at reducing political interference by adopting a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. A sports board comprising former players and experts will oversee its execution.
Addressing the gathering at the first edition of the Sports Conclave after unveiling the policy, he alleged that negligence by the previous BRS government had left stadiums in the state reduced to venues for marriages, private events and sunburn parties.
Revanth recalled the city’s sporting past: “Hyderabad hosted National Games in 2002, Commonwealth Games in 2003 and World Military Games in 2007. The Gachibowli area was developed only because of the sports stadium there. Over the previous BRS government’s decade-long tenure, all stadiums were neglected and converted into function halls. The Congress government is making all necessary efforts to change this situation.”
Calling it an “insult to the country” that India has not won an Olympic gold in recent times, Revanth said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to host the 2036 Olympics in India.”
World-class athletes needed: Revanth
“India has the money, the space and cities like Hyderabad to host the Games, but without even a single gold medal, how can we show our strength? That is why we need to create world-class sportspersons in the coming days,” Revanth added
The chief minister said he had urged the Centre to allow Telangana to host the Khelo India Games 2026 and two disciplines of the Olympics in Hyderabad. He added that sports will have a dedicated section in the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document.
The state government will establish the Young India Sports University for certification and sports academies for training. “We have signed an MoU with the South Korean Sports University for coach training,” he said, assuring full support and funding for sports development.
Recalling Telangana’s rich sporting heritage, the chief minister noted that nine of the players in India’s 1956 Olympic football team were from Hyderabad. He cited cricketers Md Azharuddin, VVS Laxman and Mohammed Siraj, volleyball player Ravikanth T, boxer Nikhat Zareen and para-athlete Deepthi as examples of the state’s talent. “As encouragement, we have given jobs and cash rewards to Nikhat Zareen, Siraj and Deepthi. Our policy is clear: the government will support sportspersons who excel, along with their education,” he said.
He stressed that encouraging sports was key to keeping students and youth away from harmful activities. “Many students, particularly from affluent families, are getting addicted to various vices due to lack of proper guidance. By engaging them in sports and games, we can bring them back to the playing field,” he said.