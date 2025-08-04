Telangana

‘Pothole asana’ protest jolts GHMC into action, crater fixed within hours

While welcoming the swift response this time, locals say long-term planning and accountability are essential.
The viral photo showing two barefoot men striking yoga poses inside a pothole in Hyderabad.
The viral photo showing two barefoot men striking yoga poses inside a pothole in Hyderabad.(Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Less than 12 hours after a photo went viral showing two barefoot men striking yoga poses inside a pothole on Zenas International School Road in Hafeezpet, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) filled the long-neglected crater.

Dubbed “Pothole Asana”, the protest drew widespread attention and reignited criticism over the civic body’s delayed road repairs. The image — showing two citizens in the tree pose inside the pothole — was a satirical jab at the six-month delay in fixing the hazard, despite multiple GHMC inspections.

“It shouldn’t take viral memes to fix roads,” said Vinay Vangala, a social activist and regular commuter. “But we’re relieved it’s finally repaired. Let’s see if the corporation takes up similar work across the colony.”

Hyderabad residents have used creative protests before — from planting saplings in potholes to floating paper boats in waterlogged lanes to call out civic apathy. While welcoming the swift response this time, locals say long-term planning and accountability are essential.

“We’ve prioritised main roads and high-traffic routes for now,” said Sridevi, assistant executive engineer, GHMC. “Work in key areas like Madhapur, Miyapur and Jubilee Hills will also begin soon.”

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
potholes

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com