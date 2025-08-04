‘Pothole asana’ protest jolts GHMC into action, crater fixed within hours

HYDERABAD: Less than 12 hours after a photo went viral showing two barefoot men striking yoga poses inside a pothole on Zenas International School Road in Hafeezpet, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) filled the long-neglected crater.

Dubbed “Pothole Asana”, the protest drew widespread attention and reignited criticism over the civic body’s delayed road repairs. The image — showing two citizens in the tree pose inside the pothole — was a satirical jab at the six-month delay in fixing the hazard, despite multiple GHMC inspections.

“It shouldn’t take viral memes to fix roads,” said Vinay Vangala, a social activist and regular commuter. “But we’re relieved it’s finally repaired. Let’s see if the corporation takes up similar work across the colony.”

Hyderabad residents have used creative protests before — from planting saplings in potholes to floating paper boats in waterlogged lanes to call out civic apathy. While welcoming the swift response this time, locals say long-term planning and accountability are essential.

“We’ve prioritised main roads and high-traffic routes for now,” said Sridevi, assistant executive engineer, GHMC. “Work in key areas like Madhapur, Miyapur and Jubilee Hills will also begin soon.”