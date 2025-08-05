Telangana gets two new CoEs for critical minerals research

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to scientific innovation in Telangana, the Central government has approved two Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for critical minerals research in Telangana. These centres, to be established at IIT-Hyderabad and the Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC), will function under the Union Ministry of Mines and focus on advancing research vital for sectors such as clean energy, defence, electronics, and space technology.
According to Union Ministry of Mines, the announcement comes as part of the Union government’s broader initiative to promote critical mineral development under the Rs 16,300 crore National Critical Mineral Mission, launched in January. This mission aims to reduce India’s dependence on imports and secure raw material supplies essential for futuristic technologies. An additional Rs 18,000 crore will be mobilised from public sector undertakings (PSUs) to support this effort.
The seven CoEs being established across India include four at IITs, including Hyderabad, Bombay, Dhanbad and Roorkee, and three at key research institutes, including CSIR-IMMT (Bhubaneswar), CSIR-NML (Jamshedpur), and NFTDC (Hyderabad).
These CoEs will play a crucial role in achieving the mission’s objectives by conducting advanced R&D in critical minerals, which are vital for applications ranging from electric vehicles and clean-energy to defence systems and satellite technology. The government will fund these CoEs through targeted research grants, in addition to earmarking Rs 500 crore for broader R&D and another Rs 500 crore for developing globally competitive human resources.
IIT-Hyderabad has recently emerged as a powerhouse in science and technology research. In March, the institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coal India Ltd to establish the Centre of Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero (CLEANZ), showcasing its commitment to sustainable energy research.
Similarly, NFTDC has been making groundbreaking advancements in electronics, particularly in the development of compact and efficient devices. The centre is pioneering alternative magnet technologies, new magnetometry methods for sectors such as physics, medical imaging, and navigation, and is also working on the development of rare-earth magnets essential for electric vehicles and emerging technologies.