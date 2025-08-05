Telangana gets two new CoEs for critical minerals research

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to scientific innovation in Telangana, the Central government has approved two Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for critical minerals research in Telangana. These centres, to be established at IIT-Hyderabad and the Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC), will function under the Union Ministry of Mines and focus on advancing research vital for sectors such as clean energy, defence, electronics, and space technology.

According to Union Ministry of Mines, the announcement comes as part of the Union government’s broader initiative to promote critical mineral development under the Rs 16,300 crore National Critical Mineral Mission, launched in January. This mission aims to reduce India’s dependence on imports and secure raw material supplies essential for futuristic technologies. An additional Rs 18,000 crore will be mobilised from public sector undertakings (PSUs) to support this effort.

The seven CoEs being established across India include four at IITs, including Hyderabad, Bombay, Dhanbad and Roorkee, and three at key research institutes, including CSIR-IMMT (Bhubaneswar), CSIR-NML (Jamshedpur), and NFTDC (Hyderabad).