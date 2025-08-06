BRS opposes SIR, favours return to paper ballot voting

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday expressed serious concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and also on the use of EVMs in the polls.

During a meeting with the Election Commission of India in Delhi, the BRS leader said that the SIR exercise was unwarranted, especially with elections on the horizon, and cautioned that it could lead to large-scale voter deletion, especially among migrant and disadvantaged communities.

“Documents like Aadhaar and voter ID must suffice for voter eligibility,” he added. The BRS delegation, which also comprised Rajya Sabha members KR Suresh Reddy and Vaddiraju Ravichandra, former MP B Vinod Kumar, and senior leaders Balka Suman and RS Praveen Kumar, made a representation to the Chief Election Commissioner, calling for withdrawal of the current SIR in Bihar.