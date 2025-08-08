Hyderabad to host major international chess tournament in Feb 2026

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is set to make a major move in the world of chess, as the city will host an international tournament in February 2026 featuring top-ranked global players. This was confirmed to TNIE by Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Sports Department.

“We are organising an international tournament in February with higher-ranked players,” Ranjan said. While the scale of the event is expected to be significant, key details are still being finalised. On being asked about prize money and player participation, Ranjan said, “Still working out all these details. It will take couple of months to finalise.”

Ranjan also hinted at the upcoming event on social media. After inaugurating the Chennai Grandmasters Chess Tournament on Thursday, he tweeted:

“Honoured to make the opening move in Chennai Grand Masters Chess Tournament. Wishing all the best to the two Telangana players who are in the fray @ArjunErigaisi @HarikaDronavali. Something bigger is coming Hyd’s way too.”

The Grandmasters tournament, where Ranjan made the first move, began on Thursday. Warangal-born Arjun Erigaisi, currently ranked World No 5, scored a convincing win over America’s Awonder Liang in the Masters section. Hyderabad’s Dronavalli Harika, competing in the Challengers event, lost her first-round game to Diptayan Ghosh.